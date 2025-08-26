WWE Star Booed for Evoking Ozzy Osbourne’s Death in His Hometown

A month after his death, pro wrestling hall of famer Ozzy Osbourne is still playing a part in WWE storylines - although some fans are not very happy about it.

During Monday night's edition of WWE Raw, broadcast live from the Black Sabbath legend's hometown of Birmingham, England, wrestling superstar Becky Lynch - a former fan favorite turned "heel" (villain) - referenced Osbourne's July 2025 death while backing away from a match with Nikki Bella.

"I am not wrestling in Birmingham," Lynch declared. "Yeah, the only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham I'd die, too."

Lynch and Bella will instead battle for the Intercontinental title belt Sunday night at the Clash in Paris premium live event.

Lynch's words were met with a loud wave of boos, which in fairness is the point of a heel promo. It's Wrestling 101 for the villains to insult the crowd's hometown, although NME notes that some fans thought the comments about Birmingham arrived too soon after Osbourne's death.

"That's an absolutely disgusting effort to be a heel," declared Wrestling Savage. "Way below the line." Pat the Gamer added, "I get Kayfabe and storyline, but that was too much. You guys owe Ozzy Osbourne's family an apology."

Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne seems to agree with the fans who were angered by Lynch's comments. "[Becky Lynch] You are a disrespectful dirtbag!," she wrote on her Instagram account. Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!"

Ozzy Osbourne Appeared on WWE Wrestling Many Times

Is it possible Ozzy himself would find all this amusing instead of insulting? He appeared on WWF and WWE programs many times, dating back to his role as the British Bulldogs' celebrity manager at Wrestlemania 2 in 1986.

Over the years he performed and even hosted their weekly television shows, getting involved with storylines and trading barbs with stars such as Chris Jericho. Osbourne was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

