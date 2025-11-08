Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood helped induct Bad Company into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

Fleetwood handled the induction speech, explaining how proud he felt when Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers declared Fleetwood Mac as one of his early inspirations.

"Paul is the voice that every rock singer holds as their north star," he declared. "To listen to a Bad Company song is to hear a once in a lifetime voice take rock music to new heights. ... Bad Company was grounded in the blues, but also created uniform, unforgettable pop melodies. They helped define the musical path ahead for rock music."

Robinson, Wilson and Perry kicked off the musical portion of the induction with a strong performance of "Feel Like Makin' Love," after which Robinson handed the microphone over to Adams for "Can't Get Enough."

After the performance Kirke, the only founding member in attendance, accepted his trophy from Fleetwood and was quick to sing the praises of his bandmates, doing his best not to tear up when recalling departed members Mick Ralphs and Boz Burrell.

Rodgers, the only other surviving member of the band's original lineup other than Kirke, recently announced that he would be unable to attend and perform at the ceremony due to health concerns.

The singer has endured over a dozen major and minor strokes over the past decade. "I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else," he explained. "Thanks for understanding."

Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs died this June at age 81 after suffering a 2016 stroke that ended his touring career. Founding bassist Boz Burrell died in 2006.

Who Else is Getting Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This Year?

Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes are also being inducted in the performer category tonight. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Music Influence category, with Carole Kay, Thom Bell and Nicky Hopkins being honored for Musical Excellence.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be available to stream following the ceremony. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.