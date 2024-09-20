Hear Axl Rose Cover UFO’s ‘Love to Love’ With Michael Schenker

Axl Rose covers the UFO song “Love to Love” with the band’s former guitarist Michael Schenker.

The Guns N’ Roses singer is one of a series of guests – including bandmate Slash – who appears on My Years With UFO.

The LP finds Schenker revisiting the material he helped create with the British band in the ‘70s. It is available today; the track listing with guests can be seen below.

Schenker recently revealed that Rose covered three songs for potential use, but eventually only approved one of the recordings.

“Axl ended up singing ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘Only You Can Rock Me’ and ‘Love to Love,’” he explained. “I guess it was too many songs, because they were in the middle of a tour, and he preferred to just focus on ‘Love to Love.’ And he is a perfectionist, I have noticed … we waited until he was ready, and then finally he went, ‘OK, “Love to love” I approve. You can release it.’”

You can hear "Love to Love" below.

Instead, Schenker’s new version of “Only You Can Rock Me” features Joey Tempest and Roger Glover, while “Too Hot to Handle” features Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg and Carmine Appice. Slash performs on “Mother Mary” alongside Eric Gronwall.

Michael Schenker, 'My Years With UFO' Track Listing

1. “Natural Thing: (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)

2. “Only You Can Rock Me” (Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)

3. “Doctor, Doctor” (Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)

4. “Mother Mary” (Slash, Erik Gronwall)

5. “This Kids” (Biff Byford)

6. “Love To Love” (Axl Rose)

7. “Lights Out” (Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)

8. “Rock Bottom” (Kai Hansen)

9. “Too Hot To Handle” (Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)

10. “Let It Roll” (Michael Voss)

11. “Shoot, Shoot” (Stephen Pearcy)