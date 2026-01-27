America will appear in cities across North America in 2026, with dates from March through June. Key stops along the way include Chicago, Denver, Toronto and Atlantic City.

They're also set to play Nashville's Ryman Auditorium after appearing on the bill for 2026's 70's Rock & Romance Cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Tickets are on sale through the group's official website.

America was formed in 1970 by Dewey Bunnell, Dan Peek and Gerry Beckley, who were sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London. Peek died from a heart condition in 2011 after leaving the band in 1977.

Who's Touring With America?

By then, America had already notched two platinum-selling and three gold-selling albums in the U.S. Four of them were helmed by former Beatles producer George Martin. Beckley and Bunnell continued with America until Beckley's recent retirement from touring.

"After 53 years sharing the stage together and an everlasting, great friendship, I will miss Gerry immensely on the road in 2026," Bunnell said in an official statement, "but wish him all the best in his future endeavors – of which I'm sure there will be many! America will be taking the show back on the road this spring and I'm looking forward to a great year!"

Bunnell wrote and sang 1972's "Horse With No Name," America's first chart-topping hit, and the Top 10 single "Ventura Highway." Bunnell's "Tin Man" reached No. 4 in 1974. Beckley wrote and sang the Top 10 1972 hit "I Need You" and 1975's "Sister Golden Hair," America's second No. 1 song. Peek's "Lonely People" also went to No. 5 in 1974.

America was the subject of I Need You: 53 Years of the Band America, a new documentary about the two surviving members' last tour together. Beckley and Bunnell were also 2026 nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, whose latest induction class will include Kenny Loggins, Taylor Swift, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss and Alanis Morissette, among others.

America, Happy Trails 2026 Tour Dates

3/7 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

3/21-27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ 70's Rock & Romance Cruise 2026

4/2 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

4/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

4/9 – Richardson, TX @ Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts

4/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

4/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

5/1 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

5/2 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

5/7 – Williamsport, PA @ Journey Bank Community Arts Center

5/9 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

5/15 – Brookville, NY @ Krasnoff Theater at the Tilles Center

5/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

5/21 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

5/23 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center For the Arts

5/28 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

5/30 – Fayetteville, GA @ Trilith Live

6/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/13 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/19 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

6/20 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

6/25 – Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall

6/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre