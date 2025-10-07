When Rush was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, that would have been enough. But Alex Lifeson made sure the night was even more memorable than that.

As you know, the speeches that have been given at the ceremonies through the decades, both in tribute and by those who are being honored, can leave an impression. Mike Love of the Beach Boys spoke freely, shall we say -- and there were not many of his peers who escaped the shrapnel. Which led Bob Dylan to quip, "I'd like to thank Mike Love for not mentioning me" during his own acceptance speech that same year.

Sometimes, they're just long. We don't have any solid proof of this, but it is possible that the members of the E Street Band are still talking.

When it came to Rush's induction, the whole affair was pretty perfect. If it's been a while since you've watched it all, take a moment and watch it again. It starts with Dave Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins paying homage with what is collectively and arguably one of the best induction speeches from across the years. There's humor (lots of it, very Rush-appropriate) and they're fans. Contrast their speech with the Black Keys just a few years later inducting Steve Miller. You'll spot the difference.

READ MORE: Opinion: Why the Rock Hall Matters

Watch Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Induct Rush into the Rock Hall

The performance that followed the speeches found Hawkins and Grohl teaming up with producer Nick Raskulinecz to pay tribute to Rush. The three dressed up as Rush and delivered a spot-on rendition of the overture from 2112. Midway through their time on stage, the camera panned to reveal Geddy Lee joining in on bass. A look at the other side of the stage showed that Lifeson was also now there. Behind Hawkins on drums, there was Neil Peart.

The combined grouping played through the rest of the overture section and as Grohl, Hawkins and Raskulinecz left the stage, Rush shifted seamlessly into "Tom Sawyer." It was a moment that was masterful and as they subsequently played through "The Spirit of Radio," they demonstrated just how dialed in they still were as a group. There was a heaviness to their performance that merged the heavy rock roots of their '70s output with the more refined feel of their '80s material. We've said a lot here, but all that really needs to be said is, "No notes."

Watch Rush Perform 'The Spirit of Radio' at the Rock Hall Inductions in 2013

Let's go back though, to the moment when Lee, Lifeson and Peart came up to accept their Rock Hall statues. Peart and Lee gave eloquent and heartfelt speeches that totaled out to about four minutes of stage time. Now, it was Lifeson's turn.

The guitarist stepped to the podium and let the applause and adulation hang in the air for almost 10 seconds. Knowing now what came next, it's easy to see it through a different lens. He was perhaps reading the room, giving some additional thought to the words he was about to say. Did he want to change course? Eventually, he was ready to proceed.

"Blah, blah blah," he mused, with a grin on his face and a twinkle in his eye." Blah, blah, blah blah, blah blah blah blah" was the next part of his thoughts. He would not add any additional words to his talk. For more than two minutes, that singular word helped soundtrack an extremely animated presentation from Lifeson, who did the occasional dance, took an imaginary phone call, shed some blah blah tears and gestured, both to the audience, and his beloved bandmates.

It might be exaggerating to say that Lifeson's speech was the only thing people were talking about, the next day after he delivered it. But the display, heavy on pantomime and vaudeville elements, was a big topic.

How Alex Lifeson Decided to 'Blah, Blah, Blah'

In an October conversation at the Rock Hall as part of a private event to help tease the next morning's announcement of Rush's 2026 reunion tour, Lifeson confirmed that he'd shared no part of his plans with Lee or Peart. But he did tell his wife.

"We were in L.A. and we were on our way over, and I'm sitting in the car and thinking, 'Ugh, I can't memorize this speech. I hate this. I can never remember anything. I should just blah blah,'" he told interviewer Geoff Edgers. "Oh, that gives me an idea! We got there and I listened to everybody else's speech, and I thought, 'Blah, blah, blah, for sure. This is exactly what it's like!' I leaned over to my wife, Charlene and I said, 'You know what? I've got an idea. I'm just gonna say blah, blah, blah when I'm up there and tell a story.' And she said, 'Really, this is your idea? You're gonna blah, blah, blah? This is what you're gonna do? You're gonna prove you're such an asshole!"

How Did Lifeson's Bandmates Feel About 'Blah, Blah, Blah?'

If you can imagine this, they weren't necessarily on board with what happened in the moment. "Well, Neil and I were going through the five basic emotions while he making this speech that he didn't tell us about," Lee admitted, as the audience at the Rock Hall laughed. "At one point, I leaned in and said to Neil, 'I'll hit him with the award, and you pull him off.' I didn't really fully appreciate it until I saw it on playback, to realize how ridiculously funny it was. He would give it again tonight, but he can't remember the words."

It's a moment which fits perfectly with the trademark off-kilter brand of humor that the three shared together throughout their years as a band and that same spirit remains intact today. The funny Easter egg within that night at the Rock Hall inductions in 2013 is that Lifeson did have a written speech. In fact, he pulled out of his pocket during his time at the microphone -- and that same speech was also on the teleprompter. During the Rock Hall interview with Lee, the guitarist noted that his excessive "blahs" threw the teleprompter into an electronic state of confusion.

It's hard to imagine they'll top Lifeson's "Blah, blah blah" milestone, but one can expect they'll add to their list of humorous moments shared when they get back out onto the road as Rush. The Fifty Something tour is slated to begin June 7 in Los Angeles and the pair, with additional musicians, including newly added drummer Anika Nilles, will play a short run of concerts in seven cities. The trek is currently scheduled to end in Cleveland on Sept. 17.

Listen to Matt Wardlaw and Chuck Armstrong Discuss the Rush Tour

How Can You Get Tickets for the Rush Reunion Tour?

Registration for the Rush artist presale is open now and ends Thursday (Oct. 9). The presale will begin Monday (Oct. 13) with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 17. You can find details at the band's official website.

Ultimate Classic Rock is also giving fans a chance to win tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations to see Rush perform July 18 in Chicago at the United Center. Share your favorite Rush memories and get qualified here.

Watch Rush Accept Their Rock Hall Awards in 2013