If any classic rock band deserves a victory lap, it's Aerosmith. But One More Time, a collaborative EP with British rock supernova Yungblud, is far from the triumphant career endnote they likely envisioned. You can't blame Aerosmith for wanting to go out with a bang after the tumultuous few years they've had. The Boston rockers were forced to cancel their Peace Out farewell tour after just three shows due to a vocal injury Steven Tyler sustained in concert. It was an especially devastating blow because Tyler clearly still had fuel left in the tank, as demonstrated by his incendiary performance at July 2025's Back to the Beginning concert.

Tyler's performance was one of the day's highlights, as was Yungblud's Grammy-nominated rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes." On paper, at least, the leather-trousered rock princeling seemed like the ideal collaborator and spark plug for Aerosmith, who hadn't released any new music since 2012's Music From Another Dimension!

Aerosmith's Nasty Habits Persist on 'One More Time'

Unfortunately, One More Time continues Aerosmith's nasty habit of chasing pop-chart success and relying on outside songwriters while abandoning the monolithic riffs and sleazy, whip-smart sense of humor that rocketed them to stardom in the first place. This EP dares to answer the question on nobody's mind: "What if Just Push Play was actually too heavy?" Credit where it's due: Lead single "My Only Angel" opens the EP in promising fashion. Tyler and Yungblud's vocals interweave nicely on the mammoth chorus, which is maddeningly catchy despite hewing closer to '90s U2 than vintage Aerosmith. But the next three tracks offer diminishing returns. "Problems" is a rote rocker that swipes the main riff to Boston's "More Than a Feeling," while "Wild Woman" and "A Thousand Days" are milquetoast, country-flecked ballads drenched in syrupy strings. Joe Perry allegedly plays guitar on all of these songs, but his howling riffs and fiery solos are in short supply.

One More Time's biggest offense, though, is its egregious overproduction and heavy-handed pitch correction, which sands all the rough edges off Tyler's voice and makes the Demon of Screamin' sound like an AI-generated copy of himself. Meanwhile, when Yungblud takes the lead on vocals, he sounds like he's doing a mediocre impression of his singing partner. It's an odd arrangement that won't help dispel the accusations that Yungblud is a vulture who rides the coattails of those who rocked before him.

All of these shortcomings could be forgiven, though, if not for One More Time's final track: a remix of Rocks' "Back in the Saddle" that's the sonic equivalent of exhuming your grandmother's corpse and dismembering her. It's actually astounding how much Aerosmith and Yungblud managed to ruin one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time by chopping its intro, adding unnecessary call-and-response vocals and having Matt Sorum cut a new drum track with none of the swagger of the original. It's the final nail in the coffin of One More Time, which serves as an unfortunate reminder that sometimes it's best to leave well enough alone.