Aerosmith and Yungblud's team-up wasn't limited to last weekend's Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the MTV VMAs. The classic rock legends and the young punk star are teasing a new collaborative song titled "My Only Angel," which is available to presave now.

Both artists teased "My Only Angel" on social media on Monday with a clip of Steven Tyler and Yungblud singing in a vocal booth together, which you can watch below.

"Will you cry if I call you my angel?" both singers wail. "Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you one more time."

When the music ends, Yungblud kisses Tyler on the cheek as the elder singer exclaims, "Nice! Fuckin' A!"

'My Only Angel' Marks Aerosmith's First New Music in Over a Decade

"My Only Angel" will mark the first new music from Aerosmith since the release of their 2012 studio album Music From Another Dimension! It will also be their first big move since cancelling their Peace Out farewell tour and retiring from the road last summer due to a vocal injury Tyler sustained at the beginning of the trek in 2023

Tyler has made brief, sporadic onstage appearances since then, notably performing at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell show on July 5, where he sang "Train Kept A-Rollin'," "Walk This Way" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." Yungblud performed at the same event, delivering a show-stealing rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

Both artists reprised their roles at the VMAs last weekend, taking part in an Ozzy tribute alongside Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, among others. Yungblud sang snippets of "Crazy Train" and "Changes" before joining Tyler and Perry for a heartfelt version of Ozzy's "Mama, I'm Coming Home."