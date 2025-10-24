Aerosmith and Yungblud have released an acoustic "Desert Road Version" of their new song "My Only Angel," featuring a banjo performance from actor and comedian Steve Martin.

You can listen to "My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)" and watch the music video below.

Martin posted about the collaboration in a Facebook post on Thursday, which you can also see below. "I’m playing banjo on a Steven Tyler song! Here’s our text exchange for no particular reason," he wrote.

Listen to Aerosmith and Yungblud's 'My Only Angel (Desert Road Version)' Featuring Steve Martin

When Will Aerosmith and Yungblud Release More Music?

Aerosmith and Yungblud released the original version of "My Only Angel" in September, marking the first single off their upcoming collaborative EP One More Time. The five-song set arrives on Nov. 21 and is available to preorder now.

One More Time will contain four new songs — "My Only Angel," "Problems," "Wild Woman" and "A Thousand Days" — plus a new remix of Aerosmith's 1976 Rocks anthem "Back in the Saddle."

'One More Time' Marks Aerosmith's First New Music in Over a Decade

The One More Time EP marks Aerosmith's first new music since their 2012 album Music From Another Dimension! It's also their first major band effort since cancelling their Peace Out farewell tour and retiring from touring due to a vocal injury Tyler sustained at the beginning of the short-lived trek.

Tyler has performed intermittently since then, including a triumphant mini-set at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, where Yungblud also performed. Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud recently shared the stage at the MTV VMAs to pay tribute to Ozzy as well, covering the late Prince of Darkness' classic song "Mama, I'm Coming Home."