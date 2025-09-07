Watch Aerosmith Perform an Ozzy Osbourne Classic at the MTV VMAs

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry delivered an impassioned performance of "Mama I'm Coming Home" during an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

You can watch the full live performance below.

The segment began with clips from throughout Osbourne's career and a video message from his son Jack. "I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers," Jack said. "I'd like to give a special shout out to Dom [Yungblud], Nuno, Steve and Joe from Aerosmith. We love you, Dad."

Rising star and Osbourne disciple Yungblud and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt kicked off the live portion of the tribute with a ripping version of "Crazy Train" and a powerful version of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

Tyler and Perry then joined the group for the grand finale, an emotional take on Osbourne's 1991 hit "Mama, I'm Coming Home," with Yungblud joining in on vocals and Bettencourt backing up Perry on acoustic guitar.

Read More: Revisit Ozzy's Funeral Procession

Osbourne died of a heart attack on July 22 at the age of 76, after years of battling Parkinson's disease and a variety of other injuries and illnesses. Just weeks earlier, he performed both solo and with the original lineup of Black Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning concert, which figured an all-star lineup of hard rock and heavy metal acts playing Osbourne's songs.