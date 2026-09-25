AC/DC Show Postponed as Storm Wreaks Havoc on East Coast Concerts

AC/DC’s scheduled concert at New York’s MetLife Stadium has been postponed, one of many events affected by a powerful East Coast storm.

“Due to the severe wind warnings in place for the NY / NJ area this evening, the AC/DC concert at MetLife Stadium will not take place,” announced a message shared on social media. “This decision was made by Public Safety authorities in consultation with weather experts to prioritize the safety of fans and all those involved in the show.”

In a separate post, AC/DC confirmed that the show will now take place on Oct. 2, and that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.” The change of date will now make the MetLife concert the final performance of AC/DC’s 2026 North American tour.

READ MORE: Classic Rock Acts That Have Postponed or Canceled 2026 Tours

The East Coast is being battered by a powerful nor'easter storm, with heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. The Australian rockers are just some of the many acts who’ve had their performance plans upended by this weekend’s extreme weather.

What Concerts Have Been Canceled Due to the East Coast Storm?

Ocean’s Calling, a three day festival that was supposed to take place in Ocean City, Maryland has been canceled due to “tides, floods, and high winds.” Dave Matthews Band, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots and Gwen Stefani were among the event’s headliners.

Likewise, the CBGB festival – featuring a lineup that included Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol and the Sex Pistols with Frank Carter – was also forced to pull the plug. “The safety of our fans, the artists, and local crews is our top priority,” the festival said via statement. “Thank you to the fans and all those involved who have supported the shows.”

The Global Citizen festival, which was supposed to take place in New York City’s Central Park, was also canceled “the first time in 14 years.” The eclectic lineup included Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean (celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fugees' The Score), Lenny Kravitz and John Legend.

Another festival, All Things Go, has canceled their three-day New York City event this weekend, but the Washington DC edition – also taking place this weekend – remained on schedule at time of writing.

Lastly, pop star Ed Sheeran has canceled his performances at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The shows were recently at the center of controversy after rapper Macklemore was removed as the opening act from Sheeran's tour due to his onstage comments regarding Palestine.