AC/DC and Foo Fighters Team Up to Rock St. Louis: Video, Set Lists

AC/DC teamed up with one-night-only opening act Foo Fighters to deliver a massive evening of rock and roll to a sold out stadium in St. Louis Tuesday night.

You can see the full set lists and fan-shot video from the show at the Dome at America's Center below.

Although Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl didn't get to cross playing drums live with AC/DC off his bucket list, he and his band seemed to be having a great time while cramming their biggest hits into a nine-song opening set.

"Ladies and gentleman, welcome to my f---ing childhood dream tonight," he exclaimed before leading his band into the opening "All My Life." As the set-closing "Everlong" wound down, he vowed to join the crowd to watch AC/DC: "See you on the dance floor, motherf---ers!"

Then it was time for the main event, as Angus Young and his bandmates delivered a 21-song set that kicked off with "If You Want Blood (You Got It) and concluded with "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)," with room in between for relative rarities such as "Riff Raff" and 2020's excellent "Shot in the Dark."

Read More: How Axl Rose Changed AC/DC's Set Lists

Watch AC/DC Kick Off Their Show in St. Louis

Playing With AC/DC a 'Dream Come True' for Dave Grohl

Last month the Foo Fighters were announced as the opening act for Tuesday night's show. They were filling in for the Pretty Reckless, whose singer Taylor Momsen has bravely endured onstage bites from wild animals at two different shows so far on the Power Up tour.

The Foo Fighters have frequently covered AC/DC's "Let There Be Rock" in concert, and Grohl called the Tuesday night team-up "literally a dream come true" in a social media post.

Asked in a 2018 interview about the “dream person” to play drums for, Grohl told Forbes, “AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it."

Grohl also loaned the stage throne he had built after breaking his leg during a 2015 concert to a similarly injured Axl Rose, who was filling in for Brian Johnson on AC/DC's cursed Rock or Bust tour.

Watch Foo Fighters Perform "All My Life"

Watch AC/DC Perform "Jailbreak"

Watch Foo Fighters Perform "Everlong"

AC/DC Sept. 8, 2026 St. Louis Set List:

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" (from 1979's Highway to Hell)

2. "Back in Black" (from 1980's Back in Black)

3. "Demon Fire" (from 2020's Power Up)

4. "Shot Down in Flames" (from 1979's Highway to Hell)

5. "Thunderstruck" (from 1990's The Razor's Edge)

6. "Have a Drink on Me" (from 1980's Back in Black)

7. "Hells Bells" (from 1980's Back in Black)

8. "Shot in the Dark" (from 2020's Power Up)

9. "Stiff Upper Lip" (from 2000's Stiff Upper Lip)

10. "Highway to Hell" (from 1979's Highway to Hell)

11. "Shoot to Thrill" (from 1980's Back in Black)

12. "Sin City" (from 1978's Powerage)

13. "Jailbreak" (from 1976's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap)

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" (from 1976's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap)

15. "High Voltage" (from 1975's T.N.T.)

16. "Riff Raff" (from 1978's Powerage)

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long" (from 1980's Back in Black)

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (from 1977's Let There Be Rock)

19. "Let There Be Rock" (from 1977's Let There Be Rock)

Encore:

20. "T.N.T." (from 1975's T.N.T.)

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)" (from 1981's For Those About to Rock We Salute You)

Foo Fighters Sept. 8, 2026 St. Louis Set List:

1. "All My Life"

2. "The Pretender"

3. "Learn to Fly"

4. "My Hero"

5. "This is a Call"

6. "No Son of Mine"

7. "Monkey Wrench"

8. "Best of You"

9. "Everlong"

via SetList.fm