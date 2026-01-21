The ‘80s delivered a wide array of legendary rock acts, many of whom changed the history of music with their thunderous, innovative and distinctive styles.

Despite this, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has struggled with how to recognize ‘80s stars. Yes, acts like Bon Jovi, U2, the Cure, the Police, Depeche Mode and Duran Duran have received their Hall call, but many other worthy ‘80s artists remain on the outside looking in.

After previously offering up notable omissions from the ‘60s and ‘70s, below we present five famous ‘80s acts that have been snubbed by the Hall of Fame. Each of them is iconic, spanning hair metal, new wave, hard rock and more.

Iron Maiden

If we had to pick a single Hall of Fame omission that continues to make our blood boil, it’s the absence of Iron Maiden. As one of metal’s defining acts, the group has left an indelible mark on music history. Across more than 50 years, Iron Maiden has remained a titan of rock, tirelessly touring to a ravenous fanbase around the globe. The numbers speak for themselves: 17 studio albums, more than 130 million albums sold worldwide, and a legacy that eclipses almost any other act in music. Yes, we know the band doesn’t care about a Hall of Fame induction — Bruce Dickinson has made that crystal clear. But for fans and music historians alike, the injustice must end.

Billy Idol

The Hall has a long list of criteria that it claims to examine when judging an artist’s candidacy for induction. These items range from innovation and creativity, to popular acclaim. We prefer to distill the process down to a single, definitive question: Can the history of rock be written without this act? If the answer is no, then they clearly must be worthy of consideration. When it comes to music in the ‘80, you simply cannot have a discussion without mentioning Billy Idol. The singer was a tour de force, churning out such classic hits as “Dancing With Myself,” “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding.” He performed at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony and was nominated for the first time in 2025. Idol’s induction seems to be more a matter of when than if, but frankly it should have happened already.

Motley Crue

Motley Crue has never appeared on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot. Let that statement sink in. The band that delivered such iconic tracks as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Shout at the Devil,” the band that personified the wild decadence of ‘80s hair metal, the band that sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, has somehow never so much as sniffed a Hall of Fame induction. Nikki Sixx has referred to the Hall as a “fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music,” adding that “people get too worked up” about which artists get in. It’s possible the Crue wouldn’t even show up if they finally got their overdue call, but we’d still love to see it happen.

Devo

We’re guessing a lack of traditional metrics is what’s holding Devo out of the Hall of Fame. The band only had one major commercial hit, "Whip It," which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980. Yet Devo’s impact goes far beyond radio airplay and album sales (though, to be clear, they’ve still had plenty of both). Blurring the lines between new wave, art rock, punk and synth pop, Devo was truly a band without definition. Their artistic awareness was felt in every aspect of the group, from the distinctive yellow hazmat suits and energy dome hats, to the short film-style music videos that showcased the band’s songs. Most importantly, Devo’s impact continues to resonate today, influencing such bands as Nirvana, Arcade Fire, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Beck and LCD Soundsystem.

INXS

As one of the biggest bands of the ‘80s, INXS boldly linked the world of new wave, pop, dance and rock. From a commercial standpoint, their Hall of Fame case is very similar to another of the era’s icons, George Michael. In the U.S., Michael scored 15 Top 20 hits. INXS had 17, including such classic tracks as “New Sensation” and “Need You Tonight.” And while Michael has the edge on total album sales, INXS’ 60 million mark is still impressive. Despite their similarities, INXS has seemingly garnered little-to-no support for a Hall of Fame induction, while Michael earned enshrinement in 2023, his first appearance on the ballot. We supported the “Faith” singer’s induction back then, and we absolutely believe INXS should follow in his footsteps now.