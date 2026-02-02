Many of rock’s most popular artists turned out for music’s biggest night, as the Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

With his distinctive long hair and top hat combo, it was easy spotting Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash on the red carpet. The rock legend is part of an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, taking place during the televised portion of the ceremony.

Osbourne’s influence was definitely felt throughout the early portion of the night as Yungblud -- a mentee and close friend to Ozzy -- won Best Rock Performance for his rendition of “Changes.”

“To grow up loving an idol that helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for,” Yungblud declared during his acceptance speech. “But then to get to know them and form a relationship with them, honor them at their final show and receive this because of it, is something that I and I think we're all finding so strange to comprehend. We f---ing love you Ozzy!”

Sharon Osbourne joined Yungblud during his acceptance and was also seen with the U.K. singer on the red carpet. Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, who performed with Yungblud at last year’s Back to the Beginning concert event, also joined in on the fun.

Elsewhere, Joni Mitchell, who won Best Historical Album during the early part of the ceremony for Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980), was seen smiling and interacting with many of her admirers.

Devo, Turnstile, Linkin Park, super-producer Andrew Watt and songwriting legend Diane Warren were among the many other rockers attending the Grammys. See our photo gallery from the event below.