If you grew up in a small town, you are probably aware that it wasn't just a place to hang your baseball cap; it was actually a way of life. Small-town living was definitely a thing and shaped who you are.

Before Technology Shrank the World, Small Towns Felt Big Enough

Everybody knew both everybody and everybody's business, and from the moment you got your first bike, your world consisted of the stretch between the corner store (if you were lucky to have one) and maybe the town park. Life didn't feel small (okay, maybe it did in your late teens) because you had everything you needed.

Junked automobiles in New Mexico A typical traffic jam in small-town America. (Photo by Documerica on Unsplash)

Before GPS, group texts, and 24-hour stores, small-town life in the ’70s, ’80s, and even ’90s was simpler. As technology has become more accessible to more people from all walks of life, you could say small towns now operate much like larger cities — just on a smaller scale. But that difference still matters.

Fewer Americans are living in small towns than they have in decades past. According to the Rural America at a Glance 2024 report from the USDA Economic Research Service, only about 14–16 percent of the U.S. population now lives in what can be considered rural or small-town America.

That reality hits home when you make the trip back for Thanksgiving or Christmas and notice how much has changed. Stores have closed, new housing developments have gone up, and the places you used to ride your bike are now blocked by fences. Or maybe it hasn’t changed at all… but you have.

