Are UFOs Starting to Fly Over New York?

A video shows objects in mass flying over the skies of New Yok City. What does it mean for New Yorkers?

UFOs, now referred to as UAPs, have been seen flying over Northern New Jersey for weeks. Government officials have been claiming they are drones. They also claim they are not dangerous but aren't sure what they are. The lack of information has been frustrating to citizens and even their government officials who have failed to get more information to this point.

Might these UAPs be shifting to the skies over New York? It appears the answer is yes.

Are UFOs Starting the Fly Over New York?

A person on X, formerly Twitter, posted this video showing several UAPs in mass over New York City, allegedly. Check out the post below:

What does this mean for New Yorkers? Based on the lack of information New Jersey officials have received, it's hard to know.

Lack of Information About the Alleged Drones

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been trying to get more answers and working with the Federal government, but neither has provided much information. Now, a State Senator from Jersey is calling for a "limited state of emergency" and banning anyone using drones in an attempt to figure out who is controlling them, assuming they are, in fact, drones.

The drones have also been spotted over military installments in New Jersey.

Are they drones? Are they aliens? Are they some sort of artificial intelligence? Those are some of the questions being asked of officials and the public. We'll have to wait and see.

