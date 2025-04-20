Inside a Secret Cave in Rochester, New York

This cave is something you probably have never seen.

New York State is filled with all sorts of caves, man-made and natural. Some of them are easy to get to via state parks, for example. Others, not so much. This cave is one that's not easy to access, and may be illegal to attempt to enter. So, take a lot of caution if considering a trip to this cave in Rochester. More about that later.

Urban Explorers in Rochester

The cave is shown by urban explorers on TikTok with the handle "Everywhere.Urbexx." Urban explorers are people who enter abandoned and forgotten places inside cities and communities that people would not ordinarily see. These places are also often private property and off-limits to the public. That means it's illegal to enter, but explorers do it anyway.

Good explorers do it to document these places with photos and videos, never vandalizing or damaging what they are viewing. They just want to show people what's there, and often do it for the art of the photos. What they find is that others have already done damage to the property before they arrive. This cave is no different.

A lot of Rochester Urban Exploration can be found on the website RochesterSubway.com. In fact, this cave is one of the places they discuss.

An Important Warning

While the things Urban Explorers find are really cool, it's extremely dangerous. Not only are these places often off limits, but they are also hard to get to and often involve treacherous paths and methods. This cave, for example, takes some climbing to get into and is at the base of the High Fall Waterfall. We're not sure if it's legal to be down there or not, and we can definitely say this is not the place people are supposed to wander into. We in no way condone or endorse the activities of Urban Explorers, or what they show in the video below. We highly encourage you not to do these sorts of things, leave it to professionals, and always follow the laws.

It's neat, though.

Inside a Secret Cave in Rochester, New York



It's short but sweet. Again, get more about this, including the name of the save and why it's there, at RochesterSubway.com.