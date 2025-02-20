10 Nuclear Fallout Shelters You Can Run To in Western New York

With tensions rising across the globe, where should people living in Western New York find refuge?

The news this week that Ukraine and the United States are having tensions over the ongoing war with Russia has some people on edge. In terms of wars and conflict, the issues in Gaza aren't helping ease people's stress. There also appears to be a trade war happening between the US and countries like China and Canada. The world is in a fragile place, politically.

Beyond politics, we're in the middle of what experts are calling a quad-demic with COVID, Bird Flu, RSV, and a norovirus all going around.

Of, and by the way, there's also an asteroid with the highest probability ever recorded that could hit the Eary in 2032. It's just over a 3% chance, so pretty good odds it won't, but it's another area of concern.

To many, things can seem pretty bleak when you look at all the news happening right now. While there's no predicting the future, plenty of Americans, let alone Western New Yorkers, are or have prepared for the worst. "Preppers" stock food, supplies, and even build their own fallout shelters in case of a cataclysmic event.

Not everyone is like a prepper, though. Economics, where people live, education, and several other factors make it hard to just stock up and build your own haven from the potential hells that await. So, if you're truly like most people and not prepared for the absolute worst, what should you do? Where should you go? That's what we're hoping to help with.

Civil Defense Fallout Shelters

During the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, the US government built Civil Defense Fallout Shelters for citizens to escape to in the event of nuclear war. These shelters were specifically designed to keep people inside of them sheltered from not only a nuclear bomb's blast but also the radiation that would come after. They would be stocked with supplies, have air and water filtration systems, and have ways for officials to communicate with the outside world.

As many as 200,000 of these shelters were built throughout the United States by 1965. That may seem like a lot, but that would only account for about .4% of homes at the time. Don't forget the population was much less than today in 1965.

These shelters still exist, though many, if not most, have not been updated or kept in order. Many have been forgotten about. Their supplies have expired and not been replenished. Many have structural damage as well. In fact, many of them would not be great places to escape a nuclear war at this point.

Still, that doesn't mean they wouldn't be worth a try. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and in the event of the worst, it's better to know where they are and try than not. For Western New Yorkers, there are several you can try.

10 Nuclear Fallout Shelters You Can Run To in Western New York

Using the website Waymarking.com, we searched for Civil Defense Fallout Shelters in Buffalo, New York. It gave us 17 in all of WNY, though it is a bit questionable which ones are still there. For this list, we picked 10 to consider if you need them. You can see the full list by clicking here.

Here are 10 Nuclear Fallout Shelters You Can Run To in Western New York. Please note: We do NOT know the state of these Fallout Shelters or if the places where they are located are considered active or not. These locations may very well be gone. This is just what we were able to gather.

