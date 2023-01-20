This single-family house built in 2005 has a mind-blowing price tag but is absolutely gorgeous.

Get our free mobile app

There are lots of things to consider when buying a new home. Does it have enough bedrooms? Is the property big enough for what you want to use it for? Doe sit have a garage? Then there are things like the guts of the home: heating, cooling, appliances, foundations, and making sure things are up to code.

Of course, none of this matters if the home you are considering doesn't fall into your price range. Even then, you have to think to yourself if the house is priced correctly, overvalued, or underpriced, and why. Because after all sometimes people are trying to get too much, and sometimes people are just trying to get rid of a place.

All of these things are common sense issues an everyday person faces when purchasing a home.

When it comes to the most expensive home in New York State, you can throw all of those common sense ideas out of the window, because anyone buying this property could care less.

Located in Southampton on Long Island at an undisclosed address, this home is a behemoth. 11 BEDROOMS. 16 BATHROOMS. It's over 15,000 square feet and is, of course, a beachfront property that sits on 8 acres.

Listed by Listing by Bespoke Real Estate via Zillow.com, this property will set you back a whopping $175,000,000. There are no zeros missing there. The estimated monthly payment, according to Zillow, is $1,279,157 a month.

Needless to say, you're probably not buying this home. However, it's fun to dream. Take a look at the pictures, lose yourself for a while, and maybe even take some inspiration.

Most Expensive House For Sale in New York State This single-family home built in 2005 has a mind-blowing price tag, but is absolutely gorgeous.