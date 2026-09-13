The Buffalo Bills may not be the favorite team of President Donald Trump after his bid to buy the team several years ago failed. Now the Bills are doing something that could really irk the President.

Buffalo Bills Doing Something That Could Irk President Trump

President Donald Trump is in the middle of a massive trade war with Canada and has imposed several tariffs on our northern neighbor. He has also poked fun at several Canadian officials on social media during the tense trade war.

So what the Buffalo Bills are doing during their home opener could really irk the President. The Bills announced that they will have singers perform both the American and Canadian national anthems during their home opener on September 17th.

Obviously, this is something that the President isn't going to love. Having one of the best teams in the NFL, the biggest sport in America, show some love to Canada isn't something the President is hoping to see.

READ MORE: GAME BY GAME PREDICTION FOR THE BUFFALO BILLS 2026 SEASON

Having both national anthems sung during games in Buffalo is not something new; the Buffalo Sabres do it at every home.



So what do you think? Should the Bills have both anthems sung at their home games? Let me know HERE or send me a message using our free app.

Get our free mobile app