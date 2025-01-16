“Big Money” Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York

Friday's Mega Millions drawing was very lucky for several lottery players in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were six "Big Money" winning tickets sold in the state from Friday Night's Mega Millions drawings.

5 of the tickets won the 3rd place prize of $10,000, while the 6th ticket also had the Megaplier which was double the prize amount, so that ticket won $20,000.

Each one of the winning lottery tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Megaball.

Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers were: 2-20-51-56-67 with a Megaball of 19.

No one claimed the grand prize on Friday night, so the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is up to $944 million dollars.

This is the 6th largest largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. This would also be the largest lottery jackpot ever won in New York State history.

In fact, it would almost double the current record jackpot. The largest jackpot ever won in New York State history is $476 million dollars.

That was won by Johnnie Taylor, who claimed the Mega Millions jackpot in April of 2023.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to playing the Powerball you might consider play certain numbers.

Click HERE to see which numbers have been drawn the most for the Powerball since 2012.

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 pm and if you want a chance to win, you need to buy your tickets by 10 pm the night of the drawing.