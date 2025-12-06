🔵 One "Big Money" Winning Ticket Sold From Last Night's Mega Millions Drawing

🔵 Over 25 Winning Tickets Sold In New York State

🔵Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $60 Million Dollars

Friday's Mega Millions Drawing didn't produce any "Big Money" winners but there were plenty of other winning tickets sold in the "Empire" state.

Mega Millions Winners In New York State

There were 7 4th-place winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number. Those tickets each won $1500 dollars each.

There were also 25 5th-place winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Mega Ball. Those tickets won between $400 and $1000 each based on each ticket's built-in Megaplier.

Friday's Winning Mega Millions Numbers

Here were last night's winning Mega Millions numbers: 34-38-42-44-69 with a Mega Ball number of 08.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Mega Millions Drawing?

There was no grand prize winner from last night's Mega Millions drawing. That means the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is up to $60 million dollars.

While there was no grand prize winner, there was one 2nd place winning ticket sold in California. That ticket matched all the numbers but missed the Mega Ball number and won $2 million dollars.

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $5 each and each ticket comes with a built-in Megaplier that increases any winning prize amount.