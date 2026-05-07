Wednesday's Powerball drawing was a very lucky one for a couple of lottery players in New York State. The New York State Lottery announced that two 3rd place winning tickets were sold in New York from last night's drawing, including one ticket that won $150,000.

Powerball Winners In New York State

There were two 3rd-place winning Powerball tickets sold in New York State from last night's drawing. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number. One of those tickets won $50,000 while the other ticket had the Powerplay, which tripled the winning amount to $150,000.

There were also 11 4th-place winning tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets also matched four out five numbers but missed the Powerball number. 9 of those tickets won $100, while the other two tickets had the Powerplay and won $300 each.

READ MORE: HERE ARE THE LUCKIEST STORES IN NEW YORK FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS

On top of those winners, there were also 38 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number. 30 of those tickets won $100 each, while the other 8 had the Powerplay and won $300 each.

Wednesday's Winning Powerball Numbers

Here were the winning numbers from last night's Powerball drawing: 18-27-51-65-68 with a Powerball number of 05.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Powerball Drawing?

There was no grand prize winner from last night's drawing. That means the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday is up to $49 million dollars. The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday Night.