“Big Money” Powerball Winner In New York

Check your Powerball tickets this morning. The New York State Lottery announced that there was a "Big Money" winning ticket sold in New York from Saturday's Powerball drawing.

That ticket matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number to win the 3rd place prize of $50,000.

There were also 63 4th nd 5th place winning tickets that each one at least $100.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 4-23-30-46-62 with a Powerball of 02.

There was no grand prize winner from Saturday's drawing, so the jackpot for Monday's drawing is now up to $54 million dollars.

The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to Monday's Powerball drawing, you might want to pick these numbers.

Here is a look at the most commonly drawn first five Powerball numbers since 2015.

#21 - Has been drawn 108 times with the last time on March 29, 2025

#61 - Has been drawn 108 times wit the last time on March 29, 2025

#32 - Has been drawn 102 times with the last time on February 12, 2025

#33 - Has been drawn 102 times with the last time on March 15th, 2025

#23 - Has been drawn 101 times with the last time on April 5th, 2025

#27 - Has been drawn 101 times with the last time on February 5, 2025

#36 - Has been drawn 101 times with the last time on March 24, 2025

#69 - Has been drawn 101 times with the last time on April 2, 2025

Here are the most commonly drawn Powerball numbers since 2015.

#4 - Has been drawn 57 times with the last time on January 11, 2025

#18 - Has been drawn 55 times with the last time on February 12, 2025

#21 - Has been drawn 55 times with the last time on November 4, 2024

#14 - Has been drawn 54 times with the last time on February 24, 2025

#24 - Has been drawn 53 times with the last time on January 8, 2025