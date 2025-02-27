New York State’s “Cancel” Law Is Now In Effect

Things just got easier for consumers in New York State.

Yesterday, New York State's new "Cancel" law made it much easier for people to cancel gym and spa memberships in the State.

Legislation S.932D/A.4667B which was signed into law by New York State Govenor Kathy Hochul now requires health clubs to accept cancellation of a membership within 10 business days of receiving notice of the cancellation. This includes gyms, spas, and any type of health club.

If you ever joined a gym at the start of a new year and found yourself not going after a couple of weeks, you know how hard it could be to get out of that contract and cancel your membership. Now with this new law, your membership must be canceled within 10 business days of you giving the Health Club notice of cancellation.

This bill was signed into law by the governor who said she was trying to do as much as she could to help consumers in New York State.

“At a time when New Yorkers are experiencing the devastating effects of rising prices, it’s important that I do everything I can to put more money back in their pockets,” Governor Hochul said. “With the signing of this legislative bill package, we’re continuing to make progress in making New York more affordable.”

This is just one of many new laws that went into are are going into effect this month in New York State. You can see a list of all the new laws by clicking HERE.