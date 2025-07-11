If you have subscriptions to things like streaming services, gyms, and other services, getting out of them will soon be easier in New York State.

New York Attorney General Letitia James urges consumers in New York to take advantage of the new law.

“New Yorkers should never have to jump through hoops just to cancel an unwanted subscription. This new ‘Click-to-Cancel’ rule will protect consumers and ensure companies are operating fairly. I encourage anyone who has a difficult time canceling a subscription to report it to my office, and I will continue to make sure companies throughout our state are following the law.”

New York State Passes "Click To Cancel" Law

New York lawmakers passed a new law called the "Click To Cancel" law that will make things easier for consumers to cancel their subscriptions.

The new law requires businesses that offer subscriptions and memberships to allow customers to cancel those services the same way they signed up for them.

So if you signed up online, you will now be able to cancel that service online as well. The law also calls for services that were signed up for in person to be allowed to be canceled online as well.

Businesses must also make sure the cancellation policy is clearly explained. Also, the terms of the subscription, including renewal policies and cancellation procedures, must be explained clearly before a consumer signs up for the service.

When Does The "Click To Cancel" Law Start In New York

While the law was passed and signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul last year, it will go into effect on Monday, July 14, 2025.

What Can I Do If I Have Problems Cancelling My Subscription?

Under the new law, you can contact the New York Attorney General's office to report any issues with canceling your subscriptions or memberships. You can report problems HERE.

