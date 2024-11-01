Hi Idiots.

If there's one thing people love to do it's reminisce. I mean, nostalgia is such powerful that Hollywood only knows how to make sequels to things that came out 20+ years ago these days. But I will say, there's nothing quite like talking about the good old days.

That's why it's so fun to talk about things that aren't around anywhere. We had this as a topic on the show the other day, but there were so many good answers we wanted to continue talking about it (maybe we're part of the nostalgia problem...).

What Tommy Misses

I'll kick things off here with something that I miss (and will also be mentioned below). For reference, I was born in 1999. I miss when DVDs would have the trailers and bonus features/bloops on the movies. I replayed the bonus features on "The Lion King" soooo many times. But I miss this little intro as well.

Streaming has sort of lost that excitement of feeling like there was real work put into what you were watching. Getting excited to see the main menu that was made specifically for that movie always felt like a little treat.

BUT ENOUGH ABOUT ME. Let's dig into what you all miss.

