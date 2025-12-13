Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We'll be touching on these later this month, but for now, we're going to spotlight each of the people who were part of all these days: our motley crew of show members coming to you live on the airwaves each morning.

Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, Kelly, and Maitlynn have all had some hilarious moments this year, whether they made a funny joke or were the butt of one. We're recounting some of the crew's best individual moments from this year.

A New Character Unlocked: Rhonda, The Diver Bar Star

Some Things We Learned Maitlynn CAN NOT DO.

One of the more unexpected moments from this year has been learning the number of things Maitlynn can't do, including:

Measuring Things

From estimating the heights of buildings to understanding how long fingernails can grow in a lifetime, the revelation that Maitlynn doesn't understand distance has been a real highlight of the show.

Jumping

Maitlynn DOES Know How...

Boats Float

Gave The Burn King A Run For His Money

She Can Play The Harmonica

We Learned How Maitlynn Was Created

Maitlynn's New Catchphrase

We Found Out Who Maitlynn Looks Like

What started as a compliment (?) from Free Beer turned into what every girl wants to hear: that they look like a mix of Jack Nicholson's Joker and Billy Joel. The craziest part is he meant it authentically.