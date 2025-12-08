Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We'll be touching on these later this month, but for now, we're going to spotlight each of the people who were part of all these days: our motley crew of show members coming to you live on the airwaves each morning.

Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve, Kelly, and Maitlynn have both had some hilarious moments this year, whether they made a funny joke or were the butt of one. We're recounting some of the crew's best individual moments from this year, starting with Hot Wings.

The Sal or Sale Debate

Let's kick things off with a moment that was so drawn out and ridiculous in a way that only the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show can be, resulting in the show absolutely losing it. The discussion was simple: did Hot Wings pronounce this guy's last name as Sal or Sale?

A Classic Example Of Hot Wings' Inability To Answer A Direct Question

Hot Wings is known for his catchphrase "It depends", but sometimes this energy can be matched in other ways. Instead of just going with the discussion, he is unnecessarily difficult in only a way HW can be.

tiktok.com/@fbhwshow/video/7487294573576736043?lang=en

Hot Wings Has "Beamed [It] On The Television"

Porn is a little-screen activity, friends. Just take it from Hot Wings' first-hand account.

Hot Wings Drops The F Bomb Live

Finally, the top moment of possibly the entire year. Hot Wings, the man who rarely makes mistakes, the FCC would deem questionable, broke the #1 rule when he accidentally forked up while making a joke to Steve about whether there are more spoons or forks in the world. It was so shocking to hear HW mess this up; we all had a pretty delayed reaction.

Hot Wings' Textpecations Are Too High

We had a debate about who the worst texter is between Kelly and Hot Wings. We decided they both weren't great for different reasons, and Hot Wings took it personally.

Hot Wings Reignites His War Against Kleenex Boxes

Hot Wings has long been at war with two pillars of America: overly bright headlights and Kleenex box designs that don't match the rest of the room at all.

Huey Lewis and the News are the #1 Party Band

One of the more intriguing discoveries we made this year, as a show, is how Huey Lewis and the News is actually the #1 party band. Is your party starting to hit a lull? THEN PUT ON THE ALBUM SPORTS AND EXPERIENCE FOUR TOP 10 CHARTING SONGS AND BRING THE VIBES TO ASTRONOMICAL LEVELS.

Hot Wings Gets Pissed Playing Paired With an Idiot

Paired with an Idiot is known for its potential for dump-button usage, but typically it's on because of the Idiot, not the audience member playing. In this case, however, this audience member's inability to guess "watermelon" really pissed HW off.

Hot Wings Inhales A Donut

Momma didn't raise no bi%#$. He got challenged to eat a wonderful-looking donut in one bite. Show us what that mouth do, HW.

Hot Wings Tries Heelys

Finally, this video of Hot Wings trying Heelys for the first time and his unique form whilst doing it is just funny, and I respect him for actually trying them.

