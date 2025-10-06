Hi Idiots.

Today, we had a segment dedicated to revealing what your best life loophole is. It stemmed from a woman who shared how she has gotten not one but two multi-thousand-dollar shopping sprees on American Airlines' dime. Apparently, your airline losing your luggage can be a positive thing because she's dropped hella money, and the airline just reimbursed her.

Kinda makes me want to start checking a bag so that they lose it. Anyway, this led to a broader conversation about the modern loopholes that our listeners take advantage of. Things that aren't technically illegal, but also definitely fall within a moral gray area. Most of it falls into the realm of rewards programs and a hack staring most of us straight in the face.

Gift Cards

The most common loophole our listeners called in about involved purchasing gift cards and putting the purchase on their rewards card, then using the gift card to make the purchase, effectively doubling their rewards points or receiving a rebate/discount on the purchase. It's spurring spending at the company, and all the money is still going to the same place.

If anything, it attracts more repeat customers, considering most people don't do this, but a select few who spend a lot of money at the business are being rewarded further.

There's your loophole hack for today. Don't use it all in one place.

