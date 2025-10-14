Hi Idiots.

Before our lives revolved around earning enough pieces of paper with George Washington on them, the world ran on bartering. Or even before you were old enough to have money, as a kid, you may have traded baseball or Pokémon cards. Even now, I've found that many people on Facebook Marketplace are still looking for trades rather than making a profit.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

While you always hope to come out in a better place after a trade, sometimes we can have some pretty bad trades. For example, I traded my car in to a sketchy dealership. Instead of it going to a car I thought I would have for many years to come, it went towards a vehicle whose engine light came on as I drove off the lot. It lasted less than a year.

Yay me.

However, that pales in comparison to some of the trades that some Free Beer and Hot Wings listeners have made. To some, even a bad trade was considered a win in their book. Speaking of bad trades, if you want to read about the worst purchases Free Beer and Hot Wings have ever made (including the world's most expensive VHS player), you can here.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Listeners Made Some Great (And Awful) Trades What is a good trade or a bad trade is in the eye of the beholder. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill / Canva