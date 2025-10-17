Hi Idiots.

It's October, which means many of us around the nation are in the thick of planning our Halloween costumes, buying candy in bulk, and carving pumpkins to set out on the front porch to rot slowly until the absolute horror of October is disposing of your pile of jack o' lantern mush.

Everyone finds joy in a different aspect of the spooky season, whether that is embracing more of the traditional fall activities like corn mazes, apple cider, and donuts, or going headlong into the spooks and frights. For us here on the show, Halloween holds different meanings depending on our ages and life stages.

That's why all this month, we're going to explore how each of us here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show builds up to the 31st of October. First, we heard from Steve, then we heard how Kelly keeps trick-or-treating fresh. Now we'll listen to Free Beer and how this holiday has grown on him.

Halloween No Longer Gives FB The Frights

Although Free Beer didn't enjoy Halloween before, now that his kids' ages are spread out and his wife is all-in on the holiday, he has discovered a newfound appreciation for dressing up and decorating the house.

"I love it because the kids do. I went from indifferent to it to loving it since my wife and all the kids love it. So we decorate early and always have a great time on Halloween night!"

Next, we'll hear from Hot Wings!

