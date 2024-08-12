Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Favorite Records Are Unexpected

Hi Idiots.

Music influences all of us. Even though the show doesn't play any music, music has prominently shaped every member of the show in some form or fashion. As evidenced by playing Name That Tune every Monday, at least one show member can name even the most obscure songs. It helps that every member listens to a variety of genres.

Vinyl record in front of a collection of albums, vintage process. Getty Images loading...

So on this day, National Vinyl Day, it's time to find out each member's favorite record of all time, the record that has either shaped their music today to what it is today, or just a record that hits perfectly.

