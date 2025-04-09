Hi Idiots.

Today was a fun day full of debate about which rock bands are the best for each letter of the alphabet. In a rarity for the show, we had a topic go for four segments. There are only a few segments in Best Of that are three parts, making this debate the new king of length.

3rd September 1968: American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

There were some obvious choices through this list, like B for The Beatles, while others like C for Creed, urked the music buffs among us *cough* Hot Wings *cough*. But there are a lot of bands to go through, so here are the crew's choices for the alphabet and each rock band. Again, this is for bands only, so solo acts aren't included.