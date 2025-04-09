Free Beer and Hot Wings Rank Rock Bands A to Z
Hi Idiots.
Today was a fun day full of debate about which rock bands are the best for each letter of the alphabet. In a rarity for the show, we had a topic go for four segments. There are only a few segments in Best Of that are three parts, making this debate the new king of length.
There were some obvious choices through this list, like B for The Beatles, while others like C for Creed, urked the music buffs among us *cough* Hot Wings *cough*. But there are a lot of bands to go through, so here are the crew's choices for the alphabet and each rock band. Again, this is for bands only, so solo acts aren't included.
FBHW's Rock Bands From A to Z
There are 26 letters in the alphabet, which means we have a lot of bands to go through. Here are the crew's top choices for each rock band for every letter of the alphabet.
