Hi Idiots.

Happy Thanksgiving. I hope you enjoy your time with your families this holiday. More importantly, I hope you enjoy the insane amount of food you'll be consuming over the break. Like stuffing, which has become a hot topic on the show as we have realized far more people like soggy bread and celery than should be humanly allowed.

(I'm team Anti-Stuffing, in case anyone was curious)

Cornbread stuffing with turkey MSPhotographic loading...

On the show this week, we had a segment about fictional characters you should NOT invite to your Thanksgiving dinner. Much like the Great Stuffing Debate, some of our choices turned heads and caused a few to stroke their beards in wonderment. Personally, I think a few of the choices by the show would fit right in this year (especially after that election).

I mean, imagine having Francis Underwood from "House of Cards" at your dinner table with that relative who doesn't know how to read the room and won't stop bringing up politics. That would be a rather entertaining meal if you ask me.

Or Steve Urkel. He is pretty self-explanatory. But no one is asking me. However, we did ask the Show, and these are the people they decided should not be allowed anywhere near the dinner table with Aunt Karen and Uncle Dick.

FBHW's Worst Thanksgiving Dinner Guests Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family, full bellies, and love. These people would ruin all of that and them some. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill