Folks who have moved into buying and owning electric cars have been trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the nation's energy use. Whether they love tech stuff, care about the environment a whole lot, or are thinking about the future, electric cars can be great vehicles. Of course, they are not without the things they need to be concerned about, such as the cost to buy and the need to find places to charge when on the go.

However, chances are there is one problem that most electric car owners didn't think they needed to worry about: vandalism.

People who own one brand of electric car in the Empire State may need to be extra diligent about keeping their cars safe, as there has been a recent trend that can actually cost them their cars.

Do New Yorkers Who Drive These Need To Be On The Lookout?

A few days ago, a Tesla caught fire in Las Vegas, which was initially thought to be just an accident. However, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it was quickly determined to be an act of vandalism, as someone threw some sort of Molotov Cocktail at a row of Tesla electric cars. CBS News says the vehicles were targeted as a protest against Elon Musk and the work he's been doing for the new federal Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla vehicles were also targeted in Kansas City, according to ABC News, in what Attorney General Pam Bondi is calling a series of domestic terrorism events.

These events and other protests against Musk and Tesla have prompted police in New York to be more alert around Tesla facilities. In the last few weeks, police in the state have arrested people protesting at Tesla facilities.

If you own a Tesla, are you worried about your car being damaged?