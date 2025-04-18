New Law Could Drastically Change Alcohol Sales In NY

A new law could drastically change alcohol sales in New York. New Yorkers who imbibe would soon see a drastic change in the way they purchase some of their alcoholic beverages. Senate Bill S7398, sponsored by George M. Borrello, a Republican from the 57th Senate District, would allow grocery stores in New York to sell wine. But there's a catch.

There have been many major changes made to liquor laws in New York State in the past few years, including liquor stores being able to open and sell products on Christmas Day. Another major change allows distillers direct access to consumers. Governor Hochul signed a law on August 18, 2024, allowing distillers in the state to send alcohol to their customers.

Any New York distiller who applies for and receives a Class A-1, Class B-1, Class C, or Class D distillers license can ship up to 36 cases, no more than 9 liters per case, to New York residents who are at least 21 years of age.

Proposed Law Would Allow NY Grocery Stores To Sell Wine

If Senate Bill S7398 were to become law, grocery stores throughout the state would be able to sell wine to their customers. There is one major caveat, though. The bill,

"Establishes grocery store wine licenses permitting the licensee to sell from the licensed premises wine produced in New York state or produced from ingredients grown or produced in New York state, in sealed containers for consumption off such premises."

So essentially, sales would be limited to wines produced in the state or that used ingredients grown or produced in the state. That sounds like a win/win deal to me. The last time a bill was proposed to allow wine sales in grocery stores, many liquor store owners were opposed to it. We'll have to see if they keep that same energy this time around.

As someone who has lived in states where grocery stores can sell liquor and wine, I think it's a good thing. I understand that liquor stores in New York don't want the competition, but people will still have to buy liquor from them. It would be quite convenient to pick up a bottle of wine while I'm doing my grocery shopping rather than having to make an additional trip to the liquor store.

And the great thing about competition is that it usually benefits consumers. Liquor stores might be inclined to offer better deals on wine to entice shoppers to buy wine from them in bulk rather than enjoying the convenience of picking up a bottle while food shopping.

I'm sure there will be lots of debate about it. The bill is currently in the Senate Commerce, Economic Development And Small Business Committee.

