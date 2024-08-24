Wrong Turn At Canadian Border Gets Buffalo Man Arrested

Living in the best-planned city in the world has its plusses and minuses. Sometimes, you get to enjoy some of the best food, sports, and architecture the world has to offer. Other times, driving through some of the most confusing intersections leads you into big trouble on an international border.

That exact thing happened to a 19-year-old Buffalo man who drove through a road interchange that has tricked the best of us and landed him in some hot water while driving a stolen car.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, CBP officers working at the Peace Bridge encountered a man who gave a fake name at the international border crossing. After some research, officials determined that the 19-year-old man's car, a dark-colored 2012 Scion, had been reported stolen in Buffalo.

Once that determination was made, the man was directed to the secondary inspection area at the Peace Bridge, where he was detained until officers from the Buffalo Police Department arrived at the border.

Officers from the Buffalo Police Department arrested the man and then charged him with several crimes, including some felonies. Those charges include Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Impersonation, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

This isn't the first time a wrong turn near the Peace Bridge has gotten someone into trouble. It seems to keep happening over and over and over and over and over again.

The next time you drive near I-190 or along Porter Avenue, make sure you're in the right lane.

