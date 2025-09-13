There is a case to be made that the amount of police we see on the roads around the Empire State is necessary to make sure that people are staying within the rules and following the law. Even though we live in a free society, we do live in a nation of laws, and when people decide not to follow those laws, someone must be empowered to keep the people in line.

People all over New York State felt the power of the government over the Labor Day Holiday Weekend as police agencies from Long Island to Grand Island were out in full force to make sure that the traffic laws were followed and to try and keep the impaired drivers off the road.

Officers all over the Empire State were quite busy as a very large number of tickets were issued.

Police In New York Wrote More Than 131,000 Tickets Over Labor Day Weekend

A report issued by the Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, details a shocking number of traffic infractions issued at the end of August: law enforcement agencies across the Empire State issued 131,245 traffic tickets and arrested 4,125 New Yorkers during the state's Labor Day traffic blitz.

The results are clear; until we have zero arrests or tickets issued over an enforcement period, there is an obvious need for the enforcement period...

-Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

With more than 100,000 tickets issued across the state, the breakdown of the tickets is eye-opening:

Speeding - 24,905

Distracted Driving - 5,018

Seatbelt - 4,663

Impaired Driving - 4,125

Move Over - 1,285

Various Other Violations - 91,249

When you total it all up, the grand total amount of tickets issued is 131,245.

That is an almost unreal amount of tickets issued in New York. However, with more than 9,000,000 registered cars in New York, maybe that number isn't that shocking.