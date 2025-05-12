New York Residents may want to start stocking up on items they need and brace themselves for empty store shelves. A major retailer has issued a dire warning about the supply chain and what shoppers can expect in the near future. It reminds me of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Something told me, in the very early days of the pandemic, before it hit the news, to stock up. So, I did. Thankfully, I bought a bunch of toilet paper and other supplies. Those of us old enough to have lived through the beginning stages of the pandemic know that pretty much everything was in high demand and short supply. It looks like Trump's tariffs are putting us in a similar situation.

Spread Of Bird Flu Brings Shortages And Higher Prices For Eggs In The US Empty shelves are seen in the egg section of a grocery store on January 23, 2025. Grocery stores across the nation are running short on eggs, and the situation may not improve for months. The avian influenza has killed as many as 17.2 million egg-laying hens, causing an egg shortage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

New Yorkers' Wallets Will Be Impacted By Tariffs

Walmart shoppers in New York have been put on notice. The CEO of the retail giant issued a warning about price increases and empty shelves. Per CBS News, Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart, and other retail and grocery leaders had a closed-door meeting with Trump to discuss the impact of his tariffs on American consumers.

Even though prices were supposed to decrease on day one of the new administration, they haven't, so families are already struggling. I got my first direct taste of Trump's tariffs when one of my recent orders was canceled, and I received a message stating it was due to a 247 percent cost increase due to his tariffs. Hopefully, during the meeting, there was some logic present that permeated the White House's stance that Americans should suffer for now until all manufacturing comes back to the U.S.

Walmart issued a statement saying,

"We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our insights."

Target also participated in the meeting with Trump. Retailers have warned consumers that Trump's tariffs will have negative impacts on the prices of goods and the supplies available. Trump imposed 145 percent tariffs on goods from China.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting A customer shops at a Walmart store on April 09, 2025 in San Leandro, California. Walmart is pulling its first-quarter earnings estimates as President Donald Trump’s new tariffs could impact its profits in the first quarter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

It's bewildering that there is no empathy coming from the White House for families in New York. Jobs are being cut, the cost of living is rising, 401Ks are steadily declining in value, emergency benefits are being terminated, and there is an overall horrible economic outlook for America. But there seems to be a lack of concern about how these things negatively impact working-class Americans.

If Trump's tariffs accomplish what he alleges they will, it will be years before companies are able to move their operations back to the U.S. Many will just play a game of hopscotch, moving certain production aspects to countries with no or smaller tariffs. I went to business school almost 30 years ago, and we were studying globalization then. I know Trump's supporters are willing to suffer and make their families suffer waiting for the great American return to manufacturing, but most New Yorkers are unable to outwait increased costs.

