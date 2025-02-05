Here’s Where New York Ranks For Illegal Immigrants

New York ranks among the top states in America for the most illegal immigrants. New York City is known as a melting pot, but there are many immigrants sprinkled throughout New York State too.

According to USA Facts, New York State has around 4.52 million immigrants, as of 2023, which is approximately 23.1% of the population. It does not break down whether that includes undocumented immigrants or just those here legally.

USA Facts says these are the top 10 areas where foreign-born New Yorkers reside:

10. Syracuse Metro Area - 6.3%

9. Binghamton Metro Area - 6.5%

8. Rochester Metro Area - 6.7%

7. Buffalo-Cheektowaga Metro Area - 6.7%

6. Utica-Rome Metro Area - 7.4%

5. Kingston Metro Area - 7.8%

4. Albany-Schenectady-Troy Metro Area -8.3%

3. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown Metro Area - 11.8%

2. Ithaca Metro Area - 13%

1. New York City Metro Area - 29.5%

There are 25 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field offices around America, including New York City. Around 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. Most of them work in construction, professional jobs, or hospitality.

New York State is among the top 10 states where the most undocumented immigrants live. According to 24/7 Wall St. The state with the most illegal immigrants living in it is California. There are 2,739,000 undocumented immigrants mainly from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Philippines, and India. Just over half of them (53%) have lived in America for 20 years or more.

New York Ranks 6th For States With The Most Illegal Immigrants

According to 24/7 Wall St. there are 835,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state, mostly from Mexico, China, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and El Salvador. Many of them have been here for decades - 38 percent have lived here for 20 or more years. The main industries that employ them are the hospitality, construction, professional, management, administration, and retail trade industries.

