Will New York Have A Heatwave Or Early Snow This Fall?

Summer is flying by here in New York! In just over a month, Fall will officially kick off on Monday, September 22, 2025. This summer has been pretty warm with quite a few heat advisories around the state. The million-dollar question is, will the heatwave continue into the fall, or will we get snow early?

For August, some parts of the state - the Western New York and the Northern New York regions- are predicted to be "hot and rainy." The bulk of the state is looking at "hot and dry" temperatures for the rest of this summer. The Old Farmer's Almanac says, "August will bring above-normal temperatures across most regions, with only a few exceptions. Given recent trends, we wouldn’t be surprised to see record-breaking heat."

Personally, I prefer the Spring and Fall since we get milder weather. Summer is just a bit too hot for me, and Winter is brutal. Fall brings falling leaves, shorter days, and of course, pumpkin spice everything. But what can we expect from the weather this fall here in New York?

Old Farmer's Almanac Releases Prediction About Fall In NY

If you're not a fan of the heat, The Old Farmer's Almanac has some good news for you! It just released its predictions, and our climate all around the state is predicted to be cool and dry.

"Expect cooler and drier conditions than usual. September brings an average temperature of 59°F (2° below normal) with 3.5” of precipitation—wet in the north, drier in the south. October will average 46°F (3° below normal) with just 2.5” of rain. Look for scattered showers, brief warm spells, and overall chilly weather."

According to The Farmers' Almanac (not to be confused with The Old Farmer's Almanac), we could see snow as early as October, just one month into the fall.

"October ushers in familiar fall weather. The Northeast and Great Lakes regions begin to flirt with early snow, especially in higher elevations. By Halloween, trick-or-treaters in the North may need to bundle up, as chilly air and scattered showers are likely."

