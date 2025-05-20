New Law Could Drastically Change Grocery Stores In NY

A new law could mean massive changes to grocery stores in New York. The state has always been at the forefront of making positive environmental changes. One proposed change could majorly change grocery stores and the products sold there. New York lawmakers are pushing forward with the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act.

Senate Bill S1464 is sponsored by Pete Harckham, a Democrat from the 40th Senate District. It is co-sponsored by Brian Kavanagh, a Democrat from the 27th Senate District; Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., a Democrat from the 15th Senate District; Jamaal T. Bailey, a Democrat from the 36th Senate District; Jabari Brisport, a Democrat from the 25th Senate District. There is a similar bill - Assembly Bill A1749 - in the New York State Assembly.

The law would "require companies selling, offering for sale, or distributing packaging materials and products to register with a packaging reduction organization to develop a packaging reduction and recycling plan."

It would require product producers to reduce packaging and toxic substances in packaging. Certain businesses would have to reduce plastic use by 30 percent within 12 years. After that time, at least 75 percent of all packaging, including paper and cardboard, must be recycled, per The Cool Down.

In addition to reducing packaging, the law would also require those companies to "improve recycling and recycling infrastructure, financially support municipal recycling programs, and reduce toxins in packaging." Four states - Maine, Oregon, Colorado, and California - have passed similar legislation. According to the bill, New York State produces approximately 15 million tons of waste annually.

