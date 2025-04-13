These 10 Prisons Have The Most Inmates In New York

New York has 42 state prisons. As of the April 2025 Monthly Report, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) houses,

"The Department’s 42 facilities that house 32,469 incarcerated individuals and the supervision of 17,534 active releasees in New York State. In total, there are 24,516 parolees currently under DOCCS’ responsibility, which includes parolees actively reporting in New York and out-of-state, those in the violation process, in absconding status, deported, or locally incarcerated."

A bulk of the incarcerated individuals are housed in a handful of prisons. Out of the 42 state prisons, these 10, about 25%, house more than 1,000 prisoners each, as of April 2025.

10. Five Points Correctional Facility - 1,165 Inmates

6600 State Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541

9. Auburn Correctional Facility - 1,174 Inmates

135 State St, Auburn, NY 13024

8. Greene Correctional Facility - 1,307 Inmates

165 Plank Rd, Coxsackie, NY 12051

7. Midstate Correctional Facility - 1,180 Inmates

9005 Old River Rd, Marcy, NY 13403

6. Fishkill Correctional Facility - 1,387 Inmates

18 Strack Dr, Beacon, NY 12508

5. Elmira Correctional Facility - 1,390 Inmates

1879 Davis St, Elmira, NY 14901

4. Clinton Correctional Facility - 1,569 Inmates

1156 Cook St, Dannemora, NY 12929

3. Sing Sing Correctional Facility - 1,590 Inmates

354 Hunter St, Ossining, NY 10562

2. Green Haven Correctional Facility - 1,813 Inmates

594 NY-216, Stormville, NY 12582

1. Attica Correctional Facility - 1,821 Inmates

639 Exchange St Rd, Attica, NY 14011

