Here’s a House For Sale In New York That You Have To Check Out

If you're on the lookout for an amazing property to call home with features that would be hard to find elsewhere, then you want to take a look at this.

Spring is in full swing and so is homebuyer season. There are all sorts of amazing, and not so amazing, properties for sale all over the Empire State. There is literally something for everyone in this market, and even though prices have been increasing and interest rates have been on the rise, now is always the perfect time to buy if you are in the market for a home.

William Raveis-New York LLC 914-401-9111 / Zillow 2062618459 William Raveis-New York LLC 914-401-9111 / Zillow 2062618459 loading...

If you happen to be in the market for an estate to call your own, then taking a peek at 142-203 Mahopac Avenue in Granite Springs, NY is something to add to your to do list.

This House Is Simply Amazing

Built in 2003, this 24,000 square foot house sits on more than 700 acres of land in New York State, just about 30 miles north of New York City in Westchester County is truly something unique.

Known to the locals as the Stonewall Farm, this property has just about anything you can think of:

8 bedrooms,

The master bedroom features a Juliet Balcony,

12 bathrooms,

8 fireplaces,

An impressive library,

Gourmet kitchen with all the refinements,

A game room and wine cellar,

An amazing solarium,

A 60 foot swimming pool with a 4,000 square foot pool house that contains a spa, gym and a kitchen,

A World Class Equestrian training facilities with a horse race track,

Plus another 36,000 square foot commercial building that used to house a major bank,

and a bottling company,

This property is so large that it takes up most of the zip code 10527.

So How Much Does This House Cost?

Considering everything that's included, the $100 million price tag sounds like a steal to me. Zillow estimates the mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, to only be $696,468 per month.

The brokers are ready to show you this beauty anytime you are ready to check it out.

If you do go visit it, let me know so I can tag along with you.

