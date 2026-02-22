This may be the best value in hunting licenses in New York State.

As we get ready for spring to arrive and winter to fade away, those of us who love turkey hunting are already dreaming of being back in the woods. If you have kids planning to hunt this season, the price of admission to hunt turkeys in New York State is surprisingly affordable.

The winter months have felt long. Bitterly cold temperatures and heavy snowfall made it a tough season to be outdoors across New York State. But for those brave enough to bundle up and battle the wind chills, small game season has been going strong.

That season will officially wrap up in just a few days. Up next? The spring turkey hunt, and first out of the gate will be youth turkey hunters here in New York State.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Youth Turkey Hunt in New York State

As long as your son, daughter, grandchild, niece, or nephew has completed the appropriate hunter education course, they are eligible to participate in the youth turkey hunt if they are between 12 and 15 years old.

The cost of a junior hunting license has been just $5 in recent years — an incredible value considering how expensive most activities have become. There may be additional fees depending on the type of hunting privileges you add, such as duck stamps or bowhunting privileges, but the base license remains one of the most affordable outdoor opportunities available in New York State.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Hunter Education Courses Fill Quickly

There are multiple hunter education courses offered throughout the year, and now is the time to get enrolled, whether for yourself or your children.

Related: These Hunting Seasons are Ending in New York State

You can choose between online and in-person options, but completing the mandatory hunter education certificate is required before obtaining a hunting license. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, classes fill quickly, especially as spring approaches. You do not want to wait until the last minute.

"The NY Hunter Education course (Hunter Safety course) is required to purchase a hunting license in New York. The course covers the necessary safety techniques and responsibilities that a hunter must know when using a gun, muzzleloader, crossbow, or bow to pursue wild game".

If your child plans to hunt this April, now is the time to complete the course and secure proper licensing well before the season begins.

A Spring Tradition Worth Sharing

It won’t be long before we hear the soft cackle of a hen on the roost or the thunderous gobble of a longbeard echoing deep in the forest. Spring turkey season is an exciting time of year, and being able to share it with kids, at such a great value, is an added bonus for families across New York State.

For those looking to pass down outdoor traditions without breaking the bank, this may truly be one of the best values in New York State hunting.