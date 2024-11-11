Say Goodbye To Doing This At Target In New York

Mobile ordering can be a huge time saver. But Target has had enough of people manipulating the system hoping to get things faster.

By now, most people who shop regularly have used the mobile order feature on almost any shopping app and they know how to use it to their advantage. We are in a society where we want things, and we want them right away. So many people will do whatever they can to get them faster.

How does the mobile ordering feature work on Target's app?

They call it "Drive Up." It's meant to make shopping easier, quicker, and more convenient for guests. They can order things through the app and pay right there. The orders can normally be ready within a 2-hour time frame. They will get a pop-up when it's ready. Then when the guest is on the way to the store they let the store know by tapping "On My Way" on the app. They then park in a designated parking spot and tap "I'm here" so that the Target employee can bring the order out to their car.

Soon, this process will change for guests in New York and across the country. While it seems innocent enough, the way that people are doing it now, is causing major headaches for the workers who are trying to get your order out to you.

Why are they changing the process?

Target will be changing this process just a little in order to avoid what employees call "double tapping." Some guests have begun to tap "On My Way" when they're sitting in the parking lot and then immediately tap "I'm here."

It creates a problem for the employees because their employee metrics are based on a timer that is triggered when they tap "I'm here." Normally they'll start to gather the items to meet the guest at their car when they tap "On My Way." If they double tapped, it wouldn't give the fulfillment employee enough time to gather the order and get it into the car.

How have they changed the app?

Now, when a guest taps "On My Way" they will have to wait an additional minute before they can tap "I'm here." It's not much extra time, but it should give the employees at least a little bit more time to get things out to guests. They're going to need every bit of extra time they can get as they head into the holidays.