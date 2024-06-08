A jaw-dropping number of national chain retail stores and restaurants have announced financial trouble and closed locations across New York this year, and for consumers, it’s pretty alarming.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Walgreens, TGI Fridays, and more well-known chains have shut their doors in locations across New York State. The most recent major restaurant that bit the dust? Red Lobster.

Universal Images Group via Getty Universal Images Group via Getty loading...

Red Lobster, a casual dining restaurant so popular that even Beyoncé sang its praises, filed for bankruptcy last month, shuttering many of their 650 locations nationwide and leaving hundreds of employees suddenly out of work.

The problems stemmed from a variety of factors, with many people blaming their hugely popular “Unlimited Shrimp for $20” deal. However, a former executive at the restaurant told CNN that their debt is mostly due to mismanagement by Thai Union, a seafood exporting company that owns the majority share of Red Lobster.

After the news broke about their bankruptcy, Red Lobster publicly announced that the Chapter 11 filing didn’t mean the company was going out of business, stating:

"In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward."

However, a new development could see even more Red Lobster locations across New York closing up shop, leaving many of us here in the Empire State without our beloved cheddar bay biscuits.

10 Red Lobster Locations Closed In New York, With More To Come?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The chain, which opened its first location in 1968 and quickly expanded nationwide throughout the 1980’s, has 99 locations listed as “temporarily closed” on their website; 10 of them here in the Empire State:

4010 Maple Rd., Amherst , NY

3701 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo , NY

1 Miron Lane, Kingston , NY

295 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY

2255 South Rd., Poughkeepsie , NY

655 Jefferson Rd., Rochester , NY

999 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale , NY

2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook, NY

20831 State Route 3, Watertown , NY

7540 Transit Rd., W illiamsville , NY

Here Are The Red Lobster Locations In Danger Of Closing In New York

According to the bankruptcy documents filed last week, Red Lobster listed 228 rejected leases of locations throughout the U.S. that the company says will keep losing money if they continue to operate.

Some of the locations are already closed, but there are a few locations that were listed here in New York that could potentially be on the chopping block.

They are:

2090 Bartow Ave., Bronx, NY

801 Sunrise Highway, Copiague, NY

295 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY (already closed)

5 Times Square, New York, NY

750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury, NY

2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook, NY (already closed)

