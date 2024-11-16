New information that has come to light about a beloved animal here in New York State has led to even more outrage.

Thousands of people across the country still can’t believe that Peanut the squirrel, a popular social media fixture with hundreds of thousands of followers, was seized by the New York State DEC and euthanized last month. The adorable furry friend belonging to Mark Longo, along with fellow pet Fred the raccoon, were taken from Longo’s animal sanctuary in Pine City, New York on October 30th, with the DEC alleging they had received complaints that the animals were being kept unsafely.

It’s against the law in New York to own a wild animal without a proper license, however Longo claims he was in the process of filing paperwork to make Peanut a certified education animal.

After Peanut bit a DEC investigator during the hours-long raid, both the squirrel and Fred the raccoon were euthanized so they could be tested for rabies, leaving Longo and Peanut’s hundreds of thousands of followers devastated.

To add insult to injury, the results of the animals testing have finally been revealed, leading to even more outrage.

Peanut The Squirrel Did NOT Have Rabies

During a news conference on Tuesday, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss stated that both Peanut and Fred the raccoon tested negative for rabies after they were euthanized.

After the announcement, Longo expressed that he wasn’t surprised at all by the results, and plans on filing a lawsuit.

“It’s no real big shocker to me, considering I lived with Peanut for seven-and-a-half years and Fred for five months. I’m not foaming at the mouth.”

This is far from the first time a wild animal was controversially taken from a private home here in New York State. Back in March, Albert the Alligator was seized from a house in Hamburg, New York after claims the reptile was in poor health and kept in dangerous contact with humans. The gator now resides in a sanctuary in Florida.

We’re sure the DEC is bracing for the fury that is about to come their way once Peanut’s fans learn the news that the Internet’s most famous squirrel didn’t have to die after all.