There is a warning that is aimed at pet owners across New York State after a recent uptick in the amount of rabies found in various wild animals. While some areas are seeing vaccine drops, there are others that have a rise in cases.

The summer months are when most of us and our pets are outdoors more often and encounters with wildlife are more frequent. The best advice is to stay away from any animals that you might see. However, if you see something strange, contact the local authorities.

In at least one county in New York State, there is an added alert for those with pets.

According to many reports, there is a concern about rabies in Montgomery County. The agency says there's been a surge in potential rabies exposures reported over the past several days.

On Facebook, Montgomery County announced that: "The department urges residents to use caution around unfamiliar animals. In the past week alone, the department has received 13 calls regarding animal contacts, including dogs, cats, bats, and one rat".

Make sure that you have your pets' vaccinations up to date and that you are aware of any contact that they might have with wildlife and wild animals.

As for larger animals, like bears, there are still reports coming in that black bears are wandering around .Like the little animals you see, they should be left alone and never fed or invited to your campsite or property.

