July is more than halfway over and across New York State, the busy county Fair season is here! It is a good sign that now is the time to enjoy what is left of the summer.

From Buffalo, to Albany, schools are on the summer break and kids and parents everywhere are enjoying camps, time with friends and being outdoors under the sunshine!

However, as we get to the midway point of summer in New York State, there are some who are making bold statements about the weather.

I have lived in Western New York my entire life and my wife and I are raising our four kids here as well. It is a beautiful place and a great area to raise a family. The people here make it a true gem!

But the best part, for many, about living in Western New York is the fact that we get to enjoy the four different seasons and the seasons are often a major topic of conversation!

The Most "New York" Statement We All Make

The heat and humidity have been blazing for much of this month. However, this past week, we woke up to temps in the 50's! As there sun was setting the night before, I got a text message from a friend that said they were getting chilly and it "feels like fall".

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

If you grew up in New York State, it seems that you are wired to enjoy the heat, briefly, and yet at the same time be looking ahead to what is next! Next up...fall!

There is nothing like the weather and events that the fall brings in New York State. In fact, I tell my kids all the time that the best time to be in Western New York is from August to Christmas. The best weather and the best events, (like football and hunting season) are just a few examples why.

I couldn't disagree with the statement my friend made about the weather. That thought actually crossed my mind as well. It's is one of those statements that we New Yorkers make that show you are from New York State without actually telling someone you are from New York State.